ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €700.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($734.04) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €675.00 ($718.09) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays set a €665.00 ($707.45) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($744.68) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 12th.

