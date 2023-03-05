Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Assured Guaranty has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Assured Guaranty to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.12. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGO. StockNews.com cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

