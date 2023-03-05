Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in February

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,451,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 6,808,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ATHOF opened at $2.35 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.