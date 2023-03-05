Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Avidity Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

RNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,121 shares of company stock valued at $556,584 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,707,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,264 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,454,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,142 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,170,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,439,000 after acquiring an additional 375,784 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,288,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,121,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,307,000 after acquiring an additional 189,975 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

