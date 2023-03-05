AVINOC (AVINOC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $281,589.20

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. One AVINOC token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AVINOC has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. AVINOC has a total market cap of $95.17 million and approximately $281,589.20 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

