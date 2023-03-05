Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,900 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 635,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Axfood AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of AXFOF stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. Axfood AB has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $30.00.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.