Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $8.89 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $8.89 or 0.00039607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $49.21 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00220074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,443.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,803,564 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,803,564.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.86579703 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 293 active market(s) with $48,034,974.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

