Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.30% of Axon Enterprise worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 135,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 586.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 126,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $843,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 276,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,563,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Luke Larson sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $843,087.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 276,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,563,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at $418,861,935.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 349,473 shares of company stock worth $65,870,969 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $220.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $224.00.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

