Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Update

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 888,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

AZTA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,346. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. Azenta has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

