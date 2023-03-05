B. Riley Lowers Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Century Aluminum stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 2.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,038,000 after purchasing an additional 313,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 446,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,004,000 after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 471.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.