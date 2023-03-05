B2Gold Corp. (BTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 17th

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

B2Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 152.0% annually over the last three years. B2Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.58 on Friday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BTG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $41,567,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,712,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

