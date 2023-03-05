Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 8,124 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Clorox worth $146,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after purchasing an additional 901,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Clorox by 14.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,869,000 after acquiring an additional 210,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Clorox Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $155.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

