Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,170,939 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $133,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after purchasing an additional 245,841 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,546,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,261,000 after purchasing an additional 754,071 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,926,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,624,000 after purchasing an additional 760,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

TD stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.58.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.