Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,697 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $148,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKC opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.