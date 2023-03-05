Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 75,987 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of United Rentals worth $134,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4,313.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 60.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE URI opened at $479.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.98 and its 200-day moving average is $351.30. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.59.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.46.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

