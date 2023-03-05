Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,709 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $141,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $234.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $268.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.73 and its 200 day moving average is $226.74.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.