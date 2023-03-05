Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $151,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter worth $59,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 42.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Biohaven in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

BHVN stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $978.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.12. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $20.57.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

