Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at Barclays

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, February 27th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$88.63 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$78.22.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

TSE BNS opened at C$69.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.38. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$94.17.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.59%.

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.