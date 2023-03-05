Barclays Boosts Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target to $22.00

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.60.
Oceaneering International Price Performance
Shares of OII stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 2.85. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $85,713,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,386 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 3,211.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,397 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,471.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,112,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,026 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,865,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oceaneering International
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oceaneering International (OII)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.