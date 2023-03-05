Barclays Increases Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $99.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $84.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $47,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $47,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $540,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,114.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 43,393 shares worth $3,823,331. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.