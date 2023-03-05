Barclays Lowers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $37.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.68.

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $815,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

