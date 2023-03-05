Barclays Lowers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $37.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.68.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $815,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

