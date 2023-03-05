Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,430 ($17.26) price objective on the stock.

STJ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,153 ($13.91) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,340 ($16.17) to GBX 1,460 ($17.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.69) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,365 ($16.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,427.25 ($17.22).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,281 ($15.46) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,731.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,212.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,139.82. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 904.60 ($10.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,520 ($18.34).

St. James’s Place Increases Dividend

St. James’s Place Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.19 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,162.16%.

(Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.