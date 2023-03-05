Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRNGet Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

