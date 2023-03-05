Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

