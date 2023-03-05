BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:BAFN opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BayFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BayFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,428,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. It operates through the Banking and Residential Mortgage Lending segments.

