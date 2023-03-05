Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Update

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,394,400 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 31st total of 5,847,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.16. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTEGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

