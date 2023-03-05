Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.01.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Price Performance

TSE:BTE opened at C$5.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.11 and a 1 year high of C$9.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.