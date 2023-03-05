Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,018,200 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 3,400,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,030.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Beach Energy in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BEPTF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

