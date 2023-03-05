Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in February

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,556,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 8,528,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,365.7 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance

Shares of BJCHF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

