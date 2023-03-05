Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) Insider Acquires £76,000 in Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) insider Yngve Myhre bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($91,709.91).
Benchmark Price Performance
BMK opened at GBX 37 ($0.45) on Friday. Benchmark Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55.50 ($0.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07. The firm has a market cap of £273.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.79.
Benchmark Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.