Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) Insider Acquires £76,000 in Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) insider Yngve Myhre bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($91,709.91).

BMK opened at GBX 37 ($0.45) on Friday. Benchmark Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55.50 ($0.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07. The firm has a market cap of £273.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.79.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass/bream, salmon, shrimp, and tilapia breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

