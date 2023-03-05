Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Raised to $47.00 at KeyCorp

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.56.

BSY stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $45.70.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,056,283.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $117,278,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $99,071,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,255,000 after buying an additional 2,155,885 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,857,000 after buying an additional 2,068,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $58,006,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

