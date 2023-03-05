Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCYC. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.36.

Shares of BCYC opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 6.92.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,743.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 24.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,294,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 253,846 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,728 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 197.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 264,819 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 170,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

