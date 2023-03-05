BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYIGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BKYI stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.96. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

