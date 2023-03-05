BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Kynam Capital Management LP

Kynam Capital Management LP decreased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 501,446 shares during the quarter. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 51,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,676,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,676,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,702. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.