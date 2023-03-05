Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,866 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Biogen worth $40,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 466.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Shares of BIIB opened at $270.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

