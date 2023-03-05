BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

Shares of BMRN opened at $101.20 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,740. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

