Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Update

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 623,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $63,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 924,199 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:BIOR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.97. 102,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,528. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.06. Biora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

