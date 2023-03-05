Bitcoin (BTC) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $433.26 billion and approximately $13.48 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $22,437.92 on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.94 or 0.00556827 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00172158 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00039597 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,309,100 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.