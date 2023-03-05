Bitcoin (BTC) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $433.26 billion and approximately $13.48 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $22,437.92 on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.94 or 0.00556827 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00172158 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00039597 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,309,100 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
