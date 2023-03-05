Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $125.58 or 0.00559607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $166.31 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,440.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00171650 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00039969 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,328,850 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
