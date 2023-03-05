Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $125.58 or 0.00559607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $166.31 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,440.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00171650 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00039969 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,328,850 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.