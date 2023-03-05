BitShares 1-Day Volume Hits $7.66 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $35.81 million and $7.66 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006784 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004627 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002088 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

Buying and Selling BitShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

