BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $12.54 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $145,000.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

