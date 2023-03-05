BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $12.54 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
