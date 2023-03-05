BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MVF opened at $6.79 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth $92,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth $3,271,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

