BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

MQT stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.