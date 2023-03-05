Blockearth (BLET) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Blockearth token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges. Blockearth has a total market cap of $36.50 million and $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockearth has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00423738 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.80 or 0.28641148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Blockearth was first traded on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

