Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Short Interest Up 24.9% in February

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at about $7,272,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 222,114 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,830 shares during the period.

Blue Apron Trading Up 3.1 %

Blue Apron stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,514. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -2.82. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Blue Apron

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APRN shares. Lake Street Capital lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Blue Apron to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

