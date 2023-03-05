BlueArk Tops 1-Day Volume of $276,493.53 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,411.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.29 or 0.00559065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00171714 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00039887 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00054427 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000968 BTC.

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

