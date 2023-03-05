BMO Capital Markets Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $15.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Plug Power to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Plug Power stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Plug Power by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 274,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

