BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Update

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 636,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 5,386.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,767,000 after buying an additional 859,936 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 11,085.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 354,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,754,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 252,346 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.77. The company had a trading volume of 193,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.05. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

