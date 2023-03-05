Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,620.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,628.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,341.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,047.27. The company has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

