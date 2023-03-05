Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) PT Lowered to $7.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BHR stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $316.77 million, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,063 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 416,934 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 883,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 360,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 274,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.