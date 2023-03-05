Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 222,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRAG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 2,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$15.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

